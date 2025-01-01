Understanding Word Problems Involving Two-Step Linear Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In a two-step linear equation of the form $ax + b = c$, first subtract $b$ from both sides to get $ax = c - b$, then divide by $a$ to solve for $x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve $2x + 3 = 7$. What is $x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $3$ dollars and earn $2$ dollars for each chore you do. How many chores must you complete so that you have $7$ dollars in total?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
A cell phone plan has a $\$50$ monthly fee plus $\$2$ per minute of call time. If you spend $\$100$ in a month, how many minutes did you talk? Here $x$ is the number of minutes talked.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve the equation $3x - 4 = 2x + 5$. What is $x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.