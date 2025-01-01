Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems Involving Two-Step Linear Equations

Master word problems involving two-step linear equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving Two-Step Linear Equations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In a two-step linear equation of the form $ax + b = c$, first subtract $b$ from both sides to get $ax = c - b$, then divide by $a$ to solve for $x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve $2x + 3 = 7$. What is $x$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $3$ dollars and earn $2$ dollars for each chore you do. How many chores must you complete so that you have $7$ dollars in total?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A cell phone plan has a $\$50$ monthly fee plus $\$2$ per minute of call time. If you spend $\$100$ in a month, how many minutes did you talk? Here $x$ is the number of minutes talked.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve the equation $3x - 4 = 2x + 5$. What is $x$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.