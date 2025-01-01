Understanding Solving Two-Step Linear Equations
To solve a simple two-step equation like $3x + 5 = 11$, first subtract 5 from both sides to isolate the term with x: $3x = 6$. Then divide both sides by 3 to find $x = 2$. Always perform operations in the reverse order of how they appear in the equation.
Solve the equation $3x + 5 = 11$.
You buy 3 packs of cards, each costing $x$ dollars, and a $5 accessory. The total cost is $11. Find $x$.
Solve $4x - 3 = 9$ for $x$.
Solve the complex equation $5x - 4 = 2x + 8$.
