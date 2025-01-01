Skip to main content
Master

Solving Two-Step Linear Equations

Master solving two-step linear equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Two-Step Linear Equations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To solve a simple two-step equation like $3x + 5 = 11$, first subtract 5 from both sides to isolate the term with x: $3x = 6$. Then divide both sides by 3 to find $x = 2$. Always perform operations in the reverse order of how they appear in the equation.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve the equation $3x + 5 = 11$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

You buy 3 packs of cards, each costing $x$ dollars, and a $5 accessory. The total cost is $11. Find $x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Solve $4x - 3 = 9$ for $x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve the complex equation $5x - 4 = 2x + 8$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.