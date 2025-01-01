Skip to main content
Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the lengths of its sides. For an acute angle θ in a right triangle, $\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, $\cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, and $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$. These definitions provide a foundation for solving problems involving right triangles.
1

Beginner

Which is the correct ratio for $\sin(\theta)$ in a right triangle?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are standing 50 meters away from a building. The angle of elevation to the top of the building is $30^\circ$. How tall is the building?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

In a triangle, if $\sin(\theta) = \frac{3}{5}$, what is $\cos(\theta)$?

4

Advanced

If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{5}{12}$, which of the following is $\sin(\theta)$?

