Understanding Trigonometric Ratios
Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the lengths of its sides. For an acute angle θ in a right triangle, $\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, $\cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, and $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$. These definitions provide a foundation for solving problems involving right triangles.
Real-World Problem
You are standing 50 meters away from a building. The angle of elevation to the top of the building is $30^\circ$. How tall is the building?
Thinking Challenge
Challenge Quiz
If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{5}{12}$, which of the following is $\sin(\theta)$?
