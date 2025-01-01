Skip to main content
Master

Cosine

Master cosine with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Cosine

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In a right-angled triangle, cosine is the ratio of the length of the side adjacent to an angle to the length of the hypotenuse. It is represented as $\cos(\theta) = \frac{a}{h}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If in a right-angled triangle, the length of the adjacent side is 4 and the length of the hypotenuse is 5, what is the cosine of the angle?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Skateboarding Ramp

A skateboarder wants to build a ramp with a hypotenuse of 13 feet and an adjacent side of 5 feet. What will be the angle of the ramp?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Find the value of $\cos(0)$ and $\cos(\frac{\pi}{2})$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which property of the cosine function is illustrated by the identity $\cos(x) = \cos(-x)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.