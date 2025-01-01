Understanding Cosine
In a right-angled triangle, cosine is the ratio of the length of the side adjacent to an angle to the length of the hypotenuse. It is represented as $\cos(\theta) = \frac{a}{h}$.
Quick Quiz
If in a right-angled triangle, the length of the adjacent side is 4 and the length of the hypotenuse is 5, what is the cosine of the angle?
Real-World Problem
Skateboarding Ramp
A skateboarder wants to build a ramp with a hypotenuse of 13 feet and an adjacent side of 5 feet. What will be the angle of the ramp?
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
Find the value of $\cos(0)$ and $\cos(\frac{\pi}{2})$.
Challenge Quiz
