Important Notes

• The sine ratio is the same regardless of the size of the right triangle.

• Often, it's easiest to consider a right triangle with a hypotenuse of length 1.

• The reciprocal of the sine ratio is the csc ratio: $\csc(\theta) = \frac{\text{hypotenuse}}{\text{opposite}}$ .

• Sine can be thought of as a function that takes different values depending on the measure of the angle.