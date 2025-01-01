Understanding Sine
Sine is a basic trigonometric function that helps in finding the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle: $\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$
What is the sine of a 30^{\\circ} angle in a right triangle?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're flying a kite and the string makes a 45^{\\circ} angle with the ground. If the string length is 10 meters, how high is the kite from the ground?
If $\sin(\theta) = \frac{3}{5}$, find $\csc(\theta)$.
Recap
