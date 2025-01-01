Skip to main content
Master

Operations with Fractions

Master operations with fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Operations with Fractions

Choose your learning level

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When adding or subtracting fractions with the same denominator, simply add or subtract the numerators and keep the denominator the same. For example, \frac{2}{5} + \frac{1}{5} = \frac{3}{5}.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{2}{7} + \frac{4}{7}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza and your friend gives you $\frac{1}{4}$ more, how much pizza do you have in total?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Calculate $\frac{2}{3} \times 3$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $\frac{3}{4} + \frac{5}{3}$?

Recap

