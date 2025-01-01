Skip to main content
Master

Reciprocals

Master reciprocals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Reciprocals

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The reciprocal of a number $x$ is $\frac{1}{x}$.
1

Beginner

What is the reciprocal of $5$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza and want to find its reciprocal.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If the reciprocal of $x$ is $\frac{1}{4}$, what is $x$?

4

Advanced

What is the reciprocal of $-\frac{5}{8}$?

Recap

