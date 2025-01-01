Understanding Dividing by a Fraction
To divide by a fraction like $\frac{2}{7}$, flip it to $\frac{7}{2}$ and multiply.
What is $4 \div \frac{2}{7}$?
If a recipe requires $\frac{3}{4}$ of a cup of sugar, and you have $\frac{7}{8}$ of a cup, how many times can you make the recipe?
If you divide $\frac{5}{6}$ by $\frac{1}{3}$, what is the result?
What is $\frac{7}{9} \div \frac{14}{27}$?
