Dividing by a Fraction

Master dividing by a fraction with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dividing by a Fraction

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To divide by a fraction like $\frac{2}{7}$, flip it to $\frac{7}{2}$ and multiply.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $4 \div \frac{2}{7}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a recipe requires $\frac{3}{4}$ of a cup of sugar, and you have $\frac{7}{8}$ of a cup, how many times can you make the recipe?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you divide $\frac{5}{6}$ by $\frac{1}{3}$, what is the result?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $\frac{7}{9} \div \frac{14}{27}$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

