Understanding Addition: Mixed Numbers
In simple terms, the addition of mixed numbers involves converting them into improper fractions, adding the fractions, and converting the result back into a mixed number.
Practice Problems
1
What is the sum of $4 \frac{3}{4}$ and $2 \frac{3}{4}$?
2
Cake Slice Scenario
You and a friend each have a slice of cake. Your slice is $3 \frac{1}{4}$ inches long, and your friend's slice is $2 \frac{2}{3}$ inches long.
3
Think About This
What is the sum of $5 \frac{2}{3}$ and $3 \frac{1}{3}$?
Recap
