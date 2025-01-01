Skip to main content
Master

Addition: Mixed Numbers

Master the concept of addition with mixed numbers using these interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students of ages 10 to 16.

Understanding Addition: Mixed Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In simple terms, the addition of mixed numbers involves converting them into improper fractions, adding the fractions, and converting the result back into a mixed number.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sum of $4 \frac{3}{4}$ and $2 \frac{3}{4}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Cake Slice Scenario

You and a friend each have a slice of cake. Your slice is $3 \frac{1}{4}$ inches long, and your friend's slice is $2 \frac{2}{3}$ inches long.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Advanced Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Advanced

Think About This

What is the sum of $5 \frac{2}{3}$ and $3 \frac{1}{3}$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.