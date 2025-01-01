Skip to main content
Relatively Prime Numbers and Polynomials

Understanding Relatively Prime Numbers and Polynomials

Simple explanation: Two numbers are relatively prime if their GCF is $1$.
What is the GCF of $20$ and $33$?

Teenager Scenario

You have 20 stickers and your friend has 33 stickers. Determine if the number of stickers you both have are relatively prime.
Think About This

Consider the polynomials $p(x)=3x^2+4x+5$ and $q(x)=2x^2+9x+7$. Determine if their coefficients are relatively prime.

If $\gcd(a, b)=1$ and $\gcd(b, c)=1$, which of the following statements is true?

