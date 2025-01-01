Skip to main content
Master

Factors

Master factors with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factors

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Factors are numbers that multiply to create another number. E.g., $2 \times 5 = 10$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is a factor of $10$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $10$ candies to share equally among friends. How many friends can you fairly divide the candies among?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

How would you explain the concept of common factors to a friend using the numbers $12$ and $18$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which expression can be a factor of the polynomial $x^2-2x-3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.