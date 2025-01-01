Understanding Factors
Factors are numbers that multiply to create another number. E.g., $2 \times 5 = 10$.
Which of the following is a factor of $10$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $10$ candies to share equally among friends. How many friends can you fairly divide the candies among?
Think About This
How would you explain the concept of common factors to a friend using the numbers $12$ and $18$?
