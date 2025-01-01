Skip to main content
Diameter

Beginner Explanation

The diameter of a circle is simply twice its radius: $D = 2 \times R$.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the diameter of a circle with a radius of $3.5$ inches?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a circular garden with a circumference of $31.4$ meters. Calculate the diameter.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If the area of a circle is $78.5$ square inches, determine the diameter.

Challenge Quiz

A circle has an area represented by $\pi x^2$. If $x = 5$, what is the diameter?

Recap

