Master

Circles: Area

Master the concept of area in circles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Circles: Area

Beginner Explanation

The area of a circle is the space enclosed by the circle. It is calculated using the formula $A = \pi r^2$ where $r$ is the radius of the circle.
What is the area of a circle with radius $4 cm$?

Pizza Party

Your family is having a pizza party and you're in charge of ordering the pizzas. The pizza place offers two sizes: small with a diameter of 10 inches and large with a diameter of 16 inches. Which size gives more pizza per inch of diameter?
Think About This

If the radius of a circle is doubled, what happens to its area?

