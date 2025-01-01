Skip to main content
n-th Term of an Arithmetic Sequence

Master n-th term of an arithmetic sequence with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding n-th Term of an Arithmetic Sequence

The formula $a_n = a_1 + (n - 1) \times d$ helps you find any term in a sequence easily.
What is the 5th term in the sequence if $a_1 = 3$ and $d = 2$?

If you save $5$ dollars each week, how much will you save in the 20-th week?
Consider the sequence where $a_1 = 7$ and $d = -3$. What pattern emerges?

If $a_1 = 10$ and $d = 4$, what is the 50th term?

