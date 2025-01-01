Understanding n-th Term of an Arithmetic Sequence

The formula $a_n = a_1 + (n - 1) \times d$ helps you find any term in a sequence easily.
1
2
If you save $5$ dollars each week, how much will you save in the 20-th week?
4
If $a_1 = 10$ and $d = 4$, what is the 50th term?
