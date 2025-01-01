Skip to main content
Word Problems: Equivalent Expressions

Word Problems: Equivalent Expressions

Understanding Word Problems: Equivalent Expressions

Beginner Explanation

Equivalent expressions are different ways of writing the same mathematical idea, such as $3x + 9$ and $3(x + 3)$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Which of the following is equivalent to $2(x + 3)$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a cell phone plan charges $5x + 20$ dollars monthly, and $x$ is the number of gigabytes used, find an equivalent expression in terms of $x$.
3

Intermediate

Determine if the expressions $x^2 - 4$ and $(x - 2)(x + 2)$ are equivalent.

4

Advanced

Which expression is equivalent to $3(x^2 + 4x + 4)$?

