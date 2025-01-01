Skip to main content
Equivalent Expressions

Master equivalent expressions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Equivalent Expressions

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Equivalent expressions are expressions that simplify to the same value. For example, $3 \times 4$ and $6 + 6$ both equal 12.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following expressions is equivalent to $2x + 3x$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are buying $3$ notebooks and each costs $2x + 1$ dollars. Write an expression for the total cost.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that $4(x + 2) - 3x$ is equivalent to $x + 8$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which expression is equivalent to $(x + 3)^2$?

