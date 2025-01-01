Understanding Equivalent Expressions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Equivalent expressions are expressions that simplify to the same value. For example, $3 \times 4$ and $6 + 6$ both equal 12.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following expressions is equivalent to $2x + 3x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are buying $3$ notebooks and each costs $2x + 1$ dollars. Write an expression for the total cost.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Prove that $4(x + 2) - 3x$ is equivalent to $x + 8$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which expression is equivalent to $(x + 3)^2$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.