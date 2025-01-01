Understanding Values of Trigonometric Ratios for Common Angles
Beginner Explanation: Draw a right triangle with angle \(\theta\). SOH-CAH-TOA tells us $\sin\theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, $\cos\theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$, and $\tan\theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$. In a 45°-45°-90° triangle the legs are equal and the hypotenuse is \(\sqrt{2}\) times a leg, so $\sin45^\circ=\cos45^\circ=1/\sqrt{2}$ and $\tan45^\circ=1$. In a 30°-60°-90° triangle sides are in the ratio 1:√3:2, giving $\sin30^\circ=1/2$, $\cos30^\circ=\sqrt{3}/2$, $\sin60^\circ=\sqrt{3}/2$, $\cos60^\circ=1/2$, and $\tan60^\circ=\sqrt{3}$.
Imagine you are flying a kite at an angle of $45^\circ$ with the ground. How high is the kite if the string is $20$ meters long?
If $\cos(\theta) = \frac{1}{2}$, find $\theta$ in degrees for $0^\circ \leq \theta < 360^\circ$.
