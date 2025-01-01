Understanding Periodic Functions
A periodic function repeats its pattern after a fixed interval, known as the period $P$.
1
2
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a Ferris wheel that completes one full rotation every 10 minutes. This motion can be modeled by a periodic function.
3
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
Suppose $f(x)$ is a periodic function with period $4$. What can you say about $f(x + 8)$?
4
Challenge Quiz
If $f(x)$ has period $3$ and $f(2) = 5$, what is $f(11)$?
Recap
