Master

Transcendental Numbers

Master transcendental numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Transcendental Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Transcendental numbers like $\pi$ are not roots of rational polynomials.
Beginner

Which of the following is a transcendental number?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a circular garden with a radius of 5 meters. Calculate the circumference using $\pi$.
Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that $e$ is not a root of any rational polynomial.

Advanced

Which mathematical constant is transcendental?

