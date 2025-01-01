Skip to main content
Logarithmic Functions

Beginner

Logarithms are the inverse of exponentials, simplifying complex calculations into simple addition or subtraction.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is $\log_{10} 100$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're measuring sound intensity. If the sound intensity I is 1000 times the reference intensity I₀, what is the decibel level? The decibel level is calculated using $\log_{10}$ of the ratio of the intensity to a reference level.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider how $\log_b (xy) = \log_b x + \log_b y$ helps in simplifying multiplication.

4

Advanced

Solve for the positive value of $x$ in the equation $\log_2 (x^2 - 1) = 3$.

