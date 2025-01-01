Skip to main content
Rationals (Advanced)

Master rationals (advanced) with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rationals (Advanced)

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Rational numbers can be expressed as simple fractions like $\frac{1}{2}$.
1

Beginner

Which of the following is a rational number? $\sqrt{2}$, $\frac{3}{4}$, $\pi$, $\sqrt{3}$

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You bought a pizza and ate $\frac{1}{3}$ of it. What fraction of the pizza is left?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that the sum of two rational numbers is rational with $\frac{a}{b} + \frac{c}{d}$.

4

Advanced

Which option is the fraction form of the repeating decimal $0.\overline{666}$?

