Understanding Geometric Series
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A geometric series is the sum of terms in a geometric sequence, where each term is multiplied by a constant ratio. For example, the series $1 + \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4}$.
Practice Problems
1
Beginner
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine saving money each week, doubling the amount you save from the previous week, starting with $1. How much money will you have saved in total after 4 weeks?
3
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
If a geometric series starts with $3$ and has a common ratio of $\frac{1}{2}$, calculate the sum of the first five terms.
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
Find the sum of the infinite geometric series $2 + 1 + \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} + \ldots$
Recap
