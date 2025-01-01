Understanding Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations with Fractions
To solve $2x + 3 = 7$, subtract 3 from both sides to get $2x = 4$, then divide by 2 to find $x = 2$. For a simple fraction example, if $\frac{1}{2}x = 4$, multiply both sides by 2 to get $x = 8$.
Solve $\frac{2x}{3} + 1 = \frac{7}{3}$
Cake Sharing
Sarah has \(x\) whole cakes. She eats \(\frac{1}{4}\) of them and her friend eats \(\frac{1}{2}\) of them. Together they have eaten exactly one whole cake. Write and solve the equation \(\frac{x}{4} + \frac{x}{2} = 1\).
Solve for $y$ in $\frac{2y}{3} + \frac{3y}{4} = 5$
Solve $\frac{3(x + 2)}{5} = \frac{5x - 1}{3}$
