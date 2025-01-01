Skip to main content
Master

Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Master solving multi-step linear equations with fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To solve $2x + 3 = 7$, subtract 3 from both sides to get $2x = 4$, then divide by 2 to find $x = 2$. For a simple fraction example, if $\frac{1}{2}x = 4$, multiply both sides by 2 to get $x = 8$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve $\frac{2x}{3} + 1 = \frac{7}{3}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Cake Sharing

Sarah has \(x\) whole cakes. She eats \(\frac{1}{4}\) of them and her friend eats \(\frac{1}{2}\) of them. Together they have eaten exactly one whole cake. Write and solve the equation \(\frac{x}{4} + \frac{x}{2} = 1\).
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Solve for $y$ in $\frac{2y}{3} + \frac{3y}{4} = 5$

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $\frac{3(x + 2)}{5} = \frac{5x - 1}{3}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.