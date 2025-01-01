Skip to main content
Recursive Sequence

Recursive Sequence

Beginner Explanation

An arithmetic sequence has a constant difference, $d$, between terms. Use $a_{n+1} = a_n + d$.
Given the arithmetic sequence where $a_1 = 5$ and $d = 3$, what is $a_4$?

Teenager Scenario

If you start with $2$ pieces of candy and double the amount each day, how many pieces will you have after 4 days?
Think About This

Consider a sequence where each term is the sum of the previous two terms, starting with $a_1 = 1$ and $a_2 = 1$. What is $a_6$?

In a geometric sequence, $a_3 = 18$ and $r = 3$. What is $a_5$?

