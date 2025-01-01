Skip to main content
A sequence is a list of numbers in a specific order, such as $\{5, 15, 25, 35, \ldots\}$.
Beginner

What is the fifth term of the sequence $\{5, 15, 25, 35, \ldots\}$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A sequence represents the savings each month: $\{20, 40, 60, \ldots\}$. How much is saved in the sixth month?
Intermediate

Think About This

In the sequence $\{5, 15, 25, \ldots\}$, which term is 85?

Advanced

Which formula represents the n-th term of the sequence $\{7, 14, 21, \ldots\}$?

