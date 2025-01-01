Skip to main content
Term of a Sequence

Understanding Term of a Sequence

A sequence is like a list of numbers. Each number is called a term. For example, in 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, each number is a term.
What is the 3rd term in the sequence 4, 8, 12, 16?

You're stacking books. The number of books increases by 3 each time you stack. If you start with 2 books, how many books are there in the 5th stack?
Consider a sequence where each term is twice the previous term. Start with 1. What is the 6th term?

What is the formula for the n-th term of the sequence 3, 6, 9, 12?

