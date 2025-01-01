Skip to main content
Rationalizing the Denominator by Multiplying by a Conjugate

Master rationalizing the denominator by multiplying by a conjugate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rationalizing the Denominator by Multiplying by a Conjugate

Beginner Explanation

To rationalize a denominator of the form $a + b\sqrt{x}$, multiply numerator and denominator by its conjugate $a - b\sqrt{x}$. This uses the identity $(a + b\sqrt{x})(a - b\sqrt{x}) = a^2 - b^2 x$, eliminating the radical from the denominator.
1

Beginner

What is the conjugate of $4 + \sqrt{3}$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a fraction $\frac{3}{\sqrt{5} - 2}$ and need to rationalize its denominator. Use the conjugate to simplify the expression.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Rationalize the denominator: $\frac{2}{1 + \sqrt{3}}$.

4

Advanced

Rationalize $\frac{5}{2 - \sqrt{3}}$.

