Understanding Rationalizing the Denominator by Multiplying by a Conjugate
To rationalize a denominator of the form $a + b\sqrt{x}$, multiply numerator and denominator by its conjugate $a - b\sqrt{x}$. This uses the identity $(a + b\sqrt{x})(a - b\sqrt{x}) = a^2 - b^2 x$, eliminating the radical from the denominator.
1
2
You have a fraction $\frac{3}{\sqrt{5} - 2}$ and need to rationalize its denominator. Use the conjugate to simplify the expression.
Rationalize the denominator: $\frac{2}{1 + \sqrt{3}}$.
Rationalize $\frac{5}{2 - \sqrt{3}}$.
