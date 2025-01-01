Skip to main content
Master

Conjugates

Master conjugates with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Conjugates

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A conjugate is a term that is formed by changing the sign of the second term in a two-term expression.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the conjugate of $3 + 5i$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Engineering Scenario

Engineers use conjugates to simplify complex numbers in electrical circuits. Given the complex number z = 5 - 2i, what is its conjugate, and what is the result of multiplying z by its conjugate?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Calculate the conjugate of $7 - 4\sqrt{3}$. Then multiply the original number by its conjugate.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the result of multiplying $2 - i$ by its conjugate?

Recap

