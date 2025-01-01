Understanding Conjugates

A conjugate is a term that is formed by changing the sign of the second term in a two-term expression.
What is the conjugate of $3 + 5i$?
Engineering Scenario
Engineers use conjugates to simplify complex numbers in electrical circuits. Given the complex number z = 5 - 2i, what is its conjugate, and what is the result of multiplying z by its conjugate?
Think About This
Calculate the conjugate of $7 - 4\sqrt{3}$. Then multiply the original number by its conjugate.
