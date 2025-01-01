Skip to main content
Master

Combinations

Master combinations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students 10-16 years old!

Understanding Combinations

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Combinations are a way to select items from a larger set, where the order of selection does not matter.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

How many ways can you choose 2 toppings for your pizza from 5 available toppings?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Choosing Outfits

You have 7 shirts and 5 pants. Note: this problem uses the fundamental counting principle, not combinations.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

You have a deck of 52 cards. How many ways can you select a 5-card hand?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

From a group of 8 people, how many ways can a committee of 3 be chosen?

Recap

