Understanding Combinations
Beginner Explanation
Combinations are a way to select items from a larger set, where the order of selection does not matter.
1
Beginner
How many ways can you choose 2 toppings for your pizza from 5 available toppings?
2
Intermediate
Choosing Outfits
You have 7 shirts and 5 pants. Note: this problem uses the fundamental counting principle, not combinations.
3
Intermediate
Think About This
You have a deck of 52 cards. How many ways can you select a 5-card hand?
4
Advanced
From a group of 8 people, how many ways can a committee of 3 be chosen?
Recap
