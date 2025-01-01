Skip to main content
Master

Random Variable

Master random variable with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Random Variable

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A random variable assigns numbers to outcomes. For example, when flipping a coin twice, X could be the number of heads. We calculate probabilities using simple formulas like P(X = x) = (number of outcomes with value x) ÷ (total number of outcomes).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

In a coin toss experiment, what is the probability of getting 0 tails if $X$ is the random variable for the number of tails?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Dartboard Scenario

Imagine throwing a dart at a board. If the dartboard has a radius of 9 inches, define a random variable $X$ as the distance in inches from the dart to the center. Then state the range of X and whether X is discrete or continuous.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a dice roll. Define the random variable $Y$ as the square of the number rolled.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following correctly describes a continuous random variable?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.