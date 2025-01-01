Understanding Random Variable

A random variable assigns numbers to outcomes. For example, when flipping a coin twice, X could be the number of heads. We calculate probabilities using simple formulas like P(X = x) = (number of outcomes with value x) ÷ (total number of outcomes).
1
In a coin toss experiment, what is the probability of getting 0 tails if $X$ is the random variable for the number of tails?
Dartboard Scenario
Imagine throwing a dart at a board. If the dartboard has a radius of 9 inches, define a random variable $X$ as the distance in inches from the dart to the center. Then state the range of X and whether X is discrete or continuous.
Think About This
Consider a dice roll. Define the random variable $Y$ as the square of the number rolled.
Which of the following correctly describes a continuous random variable?
