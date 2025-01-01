Skip to main content
Polynomials with Complex Roots

Learn how to find and interpret complex roots of quadratic polynomials.

Understanding Polynomials with Complex Roots

A quadratic equation has complex roots when its discriminant (b²–4ac) is negative. We use x = (–b ± √(b²–4ac))/(2a), writing √(negative number) as i·√(positive), to get two conjugate roots.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What are the complex roots of $x² + 10x + 169$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a roller coaster loop whose shape is modeled by the equation $x² + 10x + 169 = 0$. A negative discriminant means the loop is closed with no real intercepts.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the nature of roots for $x² + 4x + 5$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the roots of $2x² + 4x + 8$.

