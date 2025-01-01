Polynomials with Complex Roots

What are the complex roots of $x² + 10x + 169$ ? A $-5 + 12i$ and $-5 - 12i$ B $5 + 12i$ and $5 - 12i$ C $-10 + 13i$ and $-10 - 13i$ D $10 + 12i$ and $10 - 12i$

Check Answer

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.