Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

Beginner Explanation

The Fundamental Theorem of Algebra states that any non-constant single-variable polynomial of degree $n$ with complex coefficients has exactly $n$ solutions in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. Repeated roots are each counted as many times as their multiplicity.
What is the number of roots for a polynomial $x^3 + 2x^2 - 5$?

Consider the quadratic polynomial $f(t) = -4.9t^2 + 24t + 1$, which models the height (in meters) of a basketball after it is released, as a function of time $t$ (in seconds). Describe what the roots of this polynomial represent in terms of the basketball’s trajectory.
Given the polynomial $x^2 + 1$, find its complex roots.

Find the number of roots for $x^4 + x^3 - x + 1$.

