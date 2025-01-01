Key Definition The perimeter of a polygon is the distance around its outside. For example, the perimeter of a square is $P = 4s$ , where $s$ is the length of a side.

Important Notes • The perimeter formula for a rectangle is $P = 2L + 2W$ .

• For a triangle, the perimeter is the sum of its side lengths: $a + b + c$ .

• To find the perimeter of a circle, use $C = 2\pi r$ or $C = \pi d$ .

• Don't forget to include all side lengths when calculating the perimeter.

• The perimeter is always a linear measure.

Mathematical Notation $\pi$ represents the mathematical constant pi, approximately 3.14159 $+$ represents addition $x^2$ indicates x squared $\sqrt{x}$ represents the square root of x Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Understanding perimeter allows you to measure the boundary length of different shapes, which is essential for real-world applications like fencing a yard or framing a picture.