Understanding Perimeter
Beginner Explanation
The perimeter of a shape is simply the distance around its edges. For example, a square with side length $s$ has a perimeter of $P = 4s$.
Practice Problems
What is the perimeter of a square with side length $5$ units?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're planning to put a fence around a rectangular garden that is $10$ meters long and $5$ meters wide. How much fencing will you need?
Think About This
A triangle has sides of length $7$, $8$, and $9$. What is its perimeter?
Find the perimeter of a circle with a diameter of $14$ units.
