Skip to main content
Master

Supplementary Angles

Master supplementary angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Supplementary Angles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Supplementary angles add up to $180^\circ$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the measure of the second angle if one angle is $60^\circ$ and they are supplementary?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a new skateboard ramp. If the angle of the ramp is $145^\circ$, what is the angle of the ground to complete a supplementary angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If two angles form a linear pair and one angle is $2x + 10^\circ$, find the value of $x$ if the other angle is $x + 20^\circ$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If angle $\angle A$ is $4x - 10^\circ$ and angle $\angle B$ is $2x + 20^\circ$, what is $x$ if they are supplementary?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.