Understanding Supplementary Angles
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Supplementary angles add up to $180^\circ$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a new skateboard ramp. If the angle of the ramp is $145^\circ$, what is the angle of the ground to complete a supplementary angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If two angles form a linear pair and one angle is $2x + 10^\circ$, find the value of $x$ if the other angle is $x + 20^\circ$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If angle $\angle A$ is $4x - 10^\circ$ and angle $\angle B$ is $2x + 20^\circ$, what is $x$ if they are supplementary?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.