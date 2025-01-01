Skip to main content
Understanding Outliers

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with examples like $10, 12, 15, 30, 100$ to show a clear outlier.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

Identify the outlier in the data set: $10, 12, 12, 14, 15, 100$

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A group of friends measured their heights: $150, 152, 158, 160, 200$. Identify the outlier.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if there's an outlier in the data set: $5, 7, 8, 9, 100$

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In the data set $22, 23, 23, 24, 25, 100, 101$, identify the outliers.

