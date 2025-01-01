Understanding Outliers
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with examples like $10, 12, 15, 30, 100$ to show a clear outlier.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Identify the outlier in the data set: $10, 12, 12, 14, 15, 100$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A group of friends measured their heights: $150, 152, 158, 160, 200$. Identify the outlier.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine if there's an outlier in the data set: $5, 7, 8, 9, 100$
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In the data set $22, 23, 23, 24, 25, 100, 101$, identify the outliers.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.