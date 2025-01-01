Skip to main content
Master

Quartiles

Master quartiles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Quartiles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Quartiles divide data into four equal parts: $Q_1$, $Q_2$, $Q_3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the first quartile $Q_1$ of the data set: 15, 20, 35, 40, 50?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Emily collected heights of her classmates in inches: 56, 58, 60, 62, 63, 65, 67, 70. Find $Q_1$, $Q_2$, and $Q_3$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given a data set, how would you calculate the interquartile range $Q_3 - Q_1$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In a sorted data set, which value is $Q_2$ and why?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.