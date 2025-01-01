Understanding Quartiles
Quartiles divide data into four equal parts: $Q_1$, $Q_2$, $Q_3$.
Practice Problems
Quick Quiz
What is the first quartile $Q_1$ of the data set: 15, 20, 35, 40, 50?
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Emily collected heights of her classmates in inches: 56, 58, 60, 62, 63, 65, 67, 70. Find $Q_1$, $Q_2$, and $Q_3$.
Thinking Challenge
Challenge Quiz
In a sorted data set, which value is $Q_2$ and why?
Recap
