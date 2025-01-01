Skip to main content
Beginner Explanation

The median is the middle value in an ordered list of numbers.
1

What is the median of the data set $3, 5, 7$?

2

Teenager Scenario

You have a list of your test scores: $78, 85, 91, 95, 88$. Find the median score.
3

Think About This

Consider a data set with even number of elements: $8, 10, 14, 18$. Find the median.

4

What is the median of the data set $6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16$?

