One-to-One Functions

Master one-to-one functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding One-to-One Functions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A one-to-one function assigns each input a unique output; that is, if $x_1 \neq x_2$ then $f(x_1) \neq f(x_2)$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Which of the following functions defined on all real numbers is one-to-one?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A function represents the amount of money saved over time. Is it one-to-one if the savings strictly increase?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the function $f(x) = 2x + 3$. Prove it's one-to-one.

4

Advanced

Which condition ensures that $f(x) = x^3$ is one-to-one?

Recap

