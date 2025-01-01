Skip to main content
Comparing and Ordering Integers

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

When you compare integers, you are looking at which number is greater or lesser. For example, $− 5 < 2$ because -5 is to its left on a number line.
Beginner

Which statement correctly compares −5 and 2 using < or > ?

Intermediate

Golf Scoring

In golf, the person with the lowest score is the winner. Given the scores $− 7, − 4, + 5, − 3, + 6$, enter the five scores in order from lowest to highest, separated by commas.
Intermediate

Think About This

If the temperature at dawn is $− 2$ degrees and it rises to $+ 10$ degrees by noon, by how many degrees did the temperature rise?

Advanced

Which list of integers is ordered from greatest to least?

