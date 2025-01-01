Skip to main content
Multiplying and Dividing with Negatives

Multiplying and dividing with negatives

Understanding Multiplying and Dividing with Negatives

Beginner Explanation

When both numbers have the same sign, the result is positive. When they have different signs, the result is negative.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the result of $4 \times (-6)$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

If you owe $-\$5$ daily on lunch, how much debt do you accumulate in a week of 5 days?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Determine the result of $(-4) \times (-5)$.

Challenge Quiz

What is the result of $\frac{-18}{6}$?

Recap

