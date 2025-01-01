Skip to main content
Natural Logarithm

Understanding Natural Logarithm

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The natural logarithm $\ln x$ is a way to find out how many times e must be multiplied by itself to get $x$.
Practice Problems

Beginner

What is $\ln e$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a bank account with continuous interest, modeled by $e^r = 2$. Find the rate $r$.
Intermediate

Think About This

Find the value of $x$ if $\ln(x^2) = 2$.

Advanced

Solve for $x$: $\ln(x^3) = 6$

