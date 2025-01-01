Understanding Fraction Operations
Fractions are parts of a whole, and operations on fractions can include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Practice Problems
Quick Quiz
What is $\frac{1}{3} + \frac{1}{6}$?
Real-World Problem
Pizza Party
You have $\frac{1}{2}$ of a pizza and your friend brings $\frac{1}{3}$ of another pizza. How much pizza do you have in total?
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
Consider the fractions $\frac{2}{5}$ and $\frac{3}{4}$. What is the product of these fractions?
Challenge Quiz
What is $\frac{3}{4} \div \frac{2}{5}$?
Recap
