Factoring: b Negative

Master factoring: b negative with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring: b Negative

Example: Factor $x^2 - 5x + 6$. Find two numbers that multiply to 6 and add to -5: -2 and -3. Rewrite: $x^2 - 2x - 3x + 6$. Factor by grouping: $x(x - 2) - 3(x - 2) = (x - 2)(x - 3)$.
Which of the following is a factor of $x^2 - 5x + 6$?

You're designing a garden with an area of $x^2 - 4x + 4$ square feet. How can you determine the dimensions of the garden?
Given the expression $x^2 - 7x + 12$, think about the possible pairs of factors.

What is the factored form of $2x^2 - 7x + 3$?

