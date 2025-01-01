Understanding Factoring: b Negative
Example: Factor $x^2 - 5x + 6$. Find two numbers that multiply to 6 and add to -5: -2 and -3. Rewrite: $x^2 - 2x - 3x + 6$. Factor by grouping: $x(x - 2) - 3(x - 2) = (x - 2)(x - 3)$.
Beginner
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You're designing a garden with an area of $x^2 - 4x + 4$ square feet. How can you determine the dimensions of the garden?
Intermediate
Advanced
What is the factored form of $2x^2 - 7x + 3$?
