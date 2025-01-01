Understanding Equation of a Circle
The equation $(x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2 = r^2$ comes from the distance formula. Any point $(x,y)$ on the circle is exactly $r$ units from the center $(h,k)$. Writing $√((x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2) = r$ and squaring gives $(x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2 = r^2$.
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a circular garden with a radius of $7$ meters. What is the equation of the boundary of the garden if the center is at $(2, 3)$?
