Equation of a Circle

Master equation of a circle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Equation of a Circle

The equation $(x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2 = r^2$ comes from the distance formula. Any point $(x,y)$ on the circle is exactly $r$ units from the center $(h,k)$. Writing $√((x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2) = r$ and squaring gives $(x-h)^2 + (y-k)^2 = r^2$.
What is the equation of a circle with center at $(0, 0)$ and radius $5$?

Imagine a circular garden with a radius of $7$ meters. What is the equation of the boundary of the garden if the center is at $(2, 3)$?
Find the radius of a circle whose equation is $(x+1)^2 + (y-1)^2 = 36$.

Which of the following represents a circle with center at $(-3, 4)$ and radius $6$?

