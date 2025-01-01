Skip to main content
The Cartesian Plane

Master the cartesian plane with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding The Cartesian Plane

The Cartesian plane is a flat surface defined by two perpendicular number lines called the x-axis and y-axis. Any point is named by an ordered pair $(x, y)$, where x shows horizontal distance and y shows vertical distance from the origin.
What are the coordinates of a point 3 units to the right and 4 units up from the origin?

You are standing at point $(0, 0)$ in a park. A tree is located 5 units to your east and 7 units north. What are the coordinates of the tree?
If a point is located at $(-3, -2)$, determine which quadrant it is in.

If a point $(x, y)$ satisfies $x^2 + y^2 = 25$, what does this define?

