Understanding The Cartesian Plane
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The Cartesian plane is a flat surface defined by two perpendicular number lines called the x-axis and y-axis. Any point is named by an ordered pair $(x, y)$, where x shows horizontal distance and y shows vertical distance from the origin.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What are the coordinates of a point 3 units to the right and 4 units up from the origin?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are standing at point $(0, 0)$ in a park. A tree is located 5 units to your east and 7 units north. What are the coordinates of the tree?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a point is located at $(-3, -2)$, determine which quadrant it is in.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If a point $(x, y)$ satisfies $x^2 + y^2 = 25$, what does this define?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.