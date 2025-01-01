Understanding Direct & Inverse Variation
A direct variation shows a proportional relationship where y changes in direct proportion to x, modeled by $y = kx$. The constant k determines the steepness of the line. An inverse variation shows an inverse relationship, modeled by $xy = k$, where increasing x decreases y along a hyperbola.
Direct Variation Problem
A car travels at a constant speed. The distance $d$ varies directly with time $t$. If $d = 60$ when $t = 2$ hours, what is $d$ when $t = 3$ hours?
Think About This
If $xy = 12$ and $x = 4$, what is $y$?
