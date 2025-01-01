Skip to main content
Master

Direct Variation

Master direct variation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Direct Variation

Choose your learning level

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $y = kx$ where $k$ is constant.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $y$ varies directly as $x$ and $k = \frac{1}{3}$, find $y$ when $x = 12$.

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

The distance a car travels is directly proportional to time. If it covers $60$ km in $2$ hours, how far will it travel in $5$ hours?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $y$ varies directly with $x$ and $y = 24$ when $x = 3$, what is $y$ when $x = 100$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $y$ varies directly as $x$ and passes through the origin, which of the following could be the equation for the line?

Recap

