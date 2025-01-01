Understanding Direct Variation
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $y = kx$ where $k$ is constant.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $y$ varies directly as $x$ and $k = \frac{1}{3}$, find $y$ when $x = 12$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
The distance a car travels is directly proportional to time. If it covers $60$ km in $2$ hours, how far will it travel in $5$ hours?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $y$ varies directly with $x$ and $y = 24$ when $x = 3$, what is $y$ when $x = 100$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $y$ varies directly as $x$ and passes through the origin, which of the following could be the equation for the line?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.