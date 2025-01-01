Hyperbolas

Key Definition

A hyperbola is the set of all points where the difference of the distances from two fixed points, called foci, is constant. The simplest rectangular hyperbola has the graph of the function y = 1/x, while the general hyperbola in standard form is given by (x–h)^2/a^2 – (y–k)^2/b^2 = 1 or (y–k)^2/a^2 – (x–h)^2/b^2 = 1.