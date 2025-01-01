Skip to main content
Master

Hyperbolas

Master hyperbolas with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Hyperbolas

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A hyperbola is two mirror-image curves, like the graph of y = 1/x, opening in opposite quadrants.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the standard form of a hyperbola centered at $(h, k)$ with horizontal transverse axis?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Navigation Scenario

Hyperbolic navigation systems locate a point by the difference in distances to two fixed stations. Describe the shape traced by all points for which the distance difference is constant.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the hyperbola $y = \frac{2}{x}$. What happens to $y$ as $x$ approaches zero?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of these is the horizontal asymptote of the hyperbola $y = \frac{3}{x-2} + 5$?

