Understanding Hyperbolas
A hyperbola is two mirror-image curves, like the graph of y = 1/x, opening in opposite quadrants.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the standard form of a hyperbola centered at $(h, k)$ with horizontal transverse axis?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Navigation Scenario
Hyperbolic navigation systems locate a point by the difference in distances to two fixed stations. Describe the shape traced by all points for which the distance difference is constant.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the hyperbola $y = \frac{2}{x}$. What happens to $y$ as $x$ approaches zero?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
