Skip to main content
Master

Inverse Variation

Master inverse variation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Inverse Variation

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In inverse variation, the product $x y$ remains constant. As x increases, y decreases to maintain $xy = k$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $x y = 12$ and $x = 4$, what is $y$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Speed-Time Relationship

A car travels a distance where speed and time vary inversely. If the speed is $60$ km/h, the journey takes $2$ hours. How long will it take at $120$ km/h?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Suppose $x y = 25$ and $x$ doubles. What happens to $y$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $y = \frac{36}{x}$ and x increases by $50\%$, how does the new y compare to the original y?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.