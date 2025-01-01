Understanding Inverse Variation
In inverse variation, the product $x y$ remains constant. As x increases, y decreases to maintain $xy = k$.
1
Beginner
If $x y = 12$ and $x = 4$, what is $y$?
2
Intermediate
Speed-Time Relationship
A car travels a distance where speed and time vary inversely. If the speed is $60$ km/h, the journey takes $2$ hours. How long will it take at $120$ km/h?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Suppose $x y = 25$ and $x$ doubles. What happens to $y$?
4
Advanced
If $y = \frac{36}{x}$ and x increases by $50\%$, how does the new y compare to the original y?
