Constant of Variation

Understanding Constant of Variation

Beginner Explanation

In a direct variation, the constant of variation is the ratio of two variable quantities, represented by $y = kx$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

If y varies directly as x and y = 15 when x = 24, what is the constant of variation?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Journey Time

If it takes 4 hours at an average speed of 90 km/h to do a certain journey, how long would it take at 120 km/h?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If y varies directly as x and y = 15 when x = 24, find x when y = 25.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In an indirect variation, if x = 4 when y = 90, what is the value of y when x = 120?

